Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa Debuts Darker Hair During Day Out in NYC!

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Dua Lipa has gone back to dark hair! The 24-year-old “Break My Heart” singer debuted her new brunette hair while leaving a recording studio on Thursday afternoon (Jly 16) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua looked super chic in a white bodysuit, black trousers, and heels paired [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Dua Lipa Brown Hair Back

Dua Lipa Brown Hair Back "By Popular Demand" 00:32

 It looks like nothing can get Dua Lipa off the hair transformation train this year. Yes, folks, the Future Nostalgia singer has debuted her third major hair change her this year, and this time around, her followers chose it. Before diving into the details of her new look, it's worth pointing out that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dua Lipa, quarantena di lusso ai Caraibi [Video]

Dua Lipa, quarantena di lusso ai Caraibi

La cantante Dua Lipa è volata ai Caraibi per trascorrere il resto della quarantena in uno scenario da sogno con il fidanzato Anwar Hadid.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Dua Lipa jets to the Caribbean [Video]

Dua Lipa jets to the Caribbean

Dua Lipa is quarantining in the Caribbean so she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid can see his family.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Dua Lipa says negative experiences inspired her songwriting [Video]

Dua Lipa says negative experiences inspired her songwriting

According to Dua Lipa, her own experience of feeling powerless or intimidated has inspired her songwriting.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Dua Lipa is showing off her new darker 'do! https://t.co/8avcnWQwGT 3 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dua Lipa is showing off her new darker 'do! https://t.co/8avcnWQwGT 3 days ago