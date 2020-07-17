Global  
 

Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive in her hotel room on Thursday night (July 17). The 43-year-old reality star was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown L.A. when he found her “unresponsive” and called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking [...]
