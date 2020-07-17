|
Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive in her hotel room on Thursday night (July 17). The 43-year-old reality star was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown L.A. when he found her “unresponsive” and called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this