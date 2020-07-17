Ranbir Kapoor on not being on social media
Friday, 17 July 2020 (
6 days ago) In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly said that he might not have an active account but he is busy stalking people. He also added that it is fun doing that.
