Soundgarden Drops Benefit Concert Claims Against Chris Cornell’s Widow Amid Threat of Sanctions
Friday, 17 July 2020 () After Vicky Cornell's lawyers threatened the band with Rule 11 sanctions for filing "shameful and objectively frivolous" claims, it dropped allegations related to the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” benefit concert.
