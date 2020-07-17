Soundgarden Drops Benefit Concert Claims Against Chris Cornell’s Widow Amid Threat of Sanctions Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After Vicky Cornell's lawyers threatened the band with Rule 11 sanctions for filing "shameful and objectively frivolous" claims, it dropped allegations related to the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” benefit concert. 👓 View full article

