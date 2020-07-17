Ranbir's lookalike Junaid Shah passes away Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Junaid Shah, who hit headlines for his striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has passed away. According to a news portal, the Kashmiri model passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Srinagar. Veteran Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel, who stated that he was Junaid’s neighbour, had shared on Twitter, "Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah’s son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!” 👓 View full article

