Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Law movie review: A jaded courtroom drama

Indian Express Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Sheep Without A Shepherd' Trailer [Video]

'Sheep Without A Shepherd' Trailer

Sheep Without A Shepherd Trailer - Desperate measures are taken by a man who tries to save his family from the dark side of the law, after they commit an unexpected crime.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Some People movie (1962) - Kenneth More, Ray Brooks, Anneke Wills [Video]

Some People movie (1962) - Kenneth More, Ray Brooks, Anneke Wills

Plot synopsis: The story of three teenaged tearaways Johnnie, Bill and Bert who find themselves at odds with society. Following a brush with the law they have a chance meeting with a local choirmaster..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:37Published
Top 10 Best Courtroom Reality TV Shows [Video]

Top 10 Best Courtroom Reality TV Shows

We order you check out these courtroom TV shows. For this list, we’ll be looking only at reality court shows as opposed to courtroom dramas or sitcoms.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:50Published

Tweets about this