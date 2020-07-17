Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Imagines What Tory Lanez Will Tell Judge When Asked Why He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

SOHH Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The Internet Imagines What Tory Lanez Will Tell Judge When Asked Why He Shot Megan Thee StallionThe Internet isn’t slowing down its jokes – at all. Social media has continued to unload on rap crooner Tory Lanez following reports claiming he is the shooter behind Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in an SUV with him last weekend. The Internet x Tory Lanez Over the past few hours, people have […]

The post The Internet Imagines What Tory Lanez Will Tell Judge When Asked Why He Shot Megan Thee Stallion appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Incident 03:18

 Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence on the Tory Lanez drama. Kanye West drop out of the 2020 presidential race. Plus - we know why 6ix9ine disappeared from social media.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Captain Hook’ Producer Tells Tory Lanez He’s A Marked Man [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Captain Hook’ Producer Tells Tory Lanez He’s A Marked Man

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:43Published
Kylie Jenner Unfollows Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Incident? [Video]

Kylie Jenner Unfollows Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Incident?

Kylie Jenner reportedly unfollows Megan Thee Stallion and fans want answers. Plus - Khloe Kardashian reveals details about Kourtney in Keeping Up’s new season.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:52Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gunshot Wounds [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gunshot Wounds On July 15, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to “set the record straight” about what happened over the weekend. It was originally..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Tory Lanez Keeps Getting Ripped W/ Megan Thee Stallion Memes After Arrest

Tory Lanez Keeps Getting Ripped W/ Megan Thee Stallion Memes After Arrest The Internet isn’t trying to let Tory Lanez chill. Instead, social media has continued to go off on the popular rap entertainer over his headline-generating...
SOHH

Kylie Jenner Blamed for Tory Lanez's Arrest and Megan Thee Stallion's Injury

 Many people now believe that all the misfortunes that befall Tory and Megan are the result of the infamous Kardashian curse, since both of them hung out with...
AceShowbiz

Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car”

Internet Roasts Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Destroying His Stature In Savage Memes: “Had To Give Him A Booster Seat So He Could Ride In The Police Car” The Internet is showing no mercy on Tory Lanez. Social media has erupted with explosive memes poking fun at his height and stature following a publicized arrest...
SOHH


Tweets about this