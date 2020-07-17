The Internet Imagines What Tory Lanez Will Tell Judge When Asked Why He Shot Megan Thee Stallion Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Internet isn’t slowing down its jokes – at all. Social media has continued to unload on rap crooner Tory Lanez following reports claiming he is the shooter behind Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in an SUV with him last weekend. The Internet x Tory Lanez Over the past few hours, people have […]



The post The Internet Imagines What Tory Lanez Will Tell Judge When Asked Why He Shot Megan Thee Stallion appeared first on . The Internet isn’t slowing down its jokes – at all. Social media has continued to unload on rap crooner Tory Lanez following reports claiming he is the shooter behind Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in an SUV with him last weekend. The Internet x Tory Lanez Over the past few hours, people have […]The post The Internet Imagines What Tory Lanez Will Tell Judge When Asked Why He Shot Megan Thee Stallion appeared first on . 👓 View full article

