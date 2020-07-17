"Possessor" - cast: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Stacy Martin Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Synopsis :* "Possessor" follows Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), an agent for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other peopleâs ...

Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 day ago POSSESSOR movie 01:17 POSSESSOR movie trailer - Plot synopsis: From the visionary mind of writer-director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people's bodies to execute high profile targets.

