Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch + 50 Cent’s The Woo Music Video Set To Drop On Special Date
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Late rapper Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent‘s new “The Woo” song is going to have its video treatment reach the masses soon. The trio’s visual release date is set to arrive on the birthday of the slain hip-hop star. Pop Smoke x The Woo On Friday, 50 Cent – who executive produced Pop’s […]
The post Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch + 50 Cent’s The Woo Music Video Set To Drop On Special Date appeared first on .
As we mourn the heartbreaking loss, we're also celebrating Naya Rivera's musical talents by looking back on some of her unforgettable 'Glee' performances that helped make the series such a pop culture..