Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katherine Langford Wanted a Challenge, So She Got Cursed

E! Online Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
For many viewers, Katherine Langford is still Hannah Baker from 13 Reasons Why, but that's about to change. The leading role in 13 Reasons Why was Langford's first major part. She...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1 [Video]

Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Talk 'Cursed' Season 1

The new Netflix fantasy drama "Cursed" offers a fresh take on the young King Arthur. The cast, including Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell and Gustaf Skarsgård tell ET Canada digital reporter Morgan..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:24Published
Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine [Video]

Katherine Langford's lockdown skin care routine

Katherine Langford's lockdown skincare routine She feels it is important to take this time off to look after her skin and use it to give her a "focus" on her own routine. Asked what skin type she has,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:33Published
CURSED Season 1 [Video]

CURSED Season 1

CURSED Season 1 (Katherine Langford) - Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this