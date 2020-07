Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it's 'better' than pills Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The 82-year-old Oscar-winner was announced as the latest celebrity ambassador for CBD and hemp brand Uncle Bud's back in May. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Citi-Digests "Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it's 'better' than pills" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/xuUYHeAXRG 11 hours ago hakdog Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it's 'better' than pills https://t.co/e9dcbGds4o 11 hours ago hakdog Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it's 'better' than pills https://t.co/a2UjS7kgqu 11 hours ago Topshelf.news Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it’s ‘better’ than pills https://t.co/3Wls7txm7W 11 hours ago Doveish "Jane Fonda, 82, says she uses weed pen to help her sleep because it's 'better' than pills" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/rVHwtxPDLT 13 hours ago