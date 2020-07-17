Padma Lakshmi: Taste the Nation, From Your Couch

Friday, 17 July 2020 () Padma Lakshmi, host of Top Chef discusses the evolution of the American palate. Then, she plays a game where she helps Ophira and Jonathan figure out what to do with the weird foods in their pantries.
You can usually find Christina Ward writing, dreaming, and eating her way through Milwaukee. It was for this very reason that she was contacted by Padma Lakshmi, host of Hulu's Taste the Nation, to speak about the culinary prowess and the immigrant roots of Milwaukee. We spoke to Christina about her...