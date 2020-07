Ex-GOP lawmaker: Russia bounty intel leak likely politically motivated against Trump



Former Representative Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry with reaction to the intelligence leak of alleged Russian bounties on U.S. troops. Plus, Hurricane Katrina commander Russel Honoré rips Donald Trump's.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:29 Published 13 hours ago

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself



Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 18 hours ago