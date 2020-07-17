Global  
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who were tested positive for COVID-19 last week have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after experiencing mild fever, say reports. Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted in the same hospital after...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19 01:14

 The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested...

