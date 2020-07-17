Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who were tested positive for COVID-19 last week have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after experiencing mild fever, say reports. Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted in the same hospital after...
The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested...
The latest hospital data shows 389 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 21 more from Wednesday, with 36 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 88%..
