|
|
|
Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump in New Interview for Claim Biden Wants to Defund the Police: ‘Sir, He Does Not’
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Fox News' *Chris Wallace* spoke to President *Donald Trump* for the first time in a long while, and he shared a preview of the hour-long sit-down on Friday with *Bill Hemmer*.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more
In a rambling appearance in the Rose Garden at the White House and in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, President Trump spoke on many topics, making questionable assertions in his remarks.
Credit: The New York Times Duration: 01:10Published
|
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden
Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests.
And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published
Tweets about this
|