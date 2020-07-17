Global  
 

Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump in New Interview for Claim Biden Wants to Defund the Police: ‘Sir, He Does Not’

Mediaite Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Fox News' *Chris Wallace* spoke to President *Donald Trump* for the first time in a long while, and he shared a preview of the hour-long sit-down on Friday with *Bill Hemmer*.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: More white than Black people killed by police

Trump: More white than Black people killed by police 00:20

 In an interview with CBS News previewed on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said more white than Black people are killed at the hands of police in the United States.

