Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump in New Interview for Claim Biden Wants to Defund the Police: ‘Sir, He Does Not’

Chris Lu: Rampant covid cases stalling Trump's economic recovery hopes



Former Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about the stalling economic recovery in the U.S. Plus, why he thinks America's economy will continue to suffer until.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 12:04 Published 16 hours ago

Trump promotes falsehoods on police shootings, Biden and more



In a rambling appearance in the Rose Garden at the White House and in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, President Trump spoke on many topics, making questionable assertions in his remarks. Credit: The New York Times Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago