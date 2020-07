Charlize Theron Accepts Invite to Fight in WWE Match Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Charlize Theron… as a WWE wrestler?! The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress has accepted an invitation to fight in a WWE match in the future. Charlize did an interview with WWE wrestler Kofi Kingston to promote her Netflix movie The Old Guard and he said that she could have a career in the sport. “I think you [...] 👓 View full article