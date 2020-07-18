Princess Beatrice Gets Two New Royal Titles After Wedding To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Global  
 

Princess Beatrice has gotten not just one, but two new royal titles after her lowkey wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old royal was previously styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York. However, after marrying Edoardo, Beatrice will now be styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The reason [...]
News video: Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen

Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony in front of Queen 01:04

 The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace but the...

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony [Video]

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in..

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended..

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married..

