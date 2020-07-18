Princess Beatrice Gets Two New Royal Titles After Wedding To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Princess Beatrice has gotten not just one, but two new royal titles after her lowkey wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old royal was previously styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York. However, after marrying Edoardo, Beatrice will now be styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The reason [...] 👓 View full article

