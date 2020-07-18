Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Video: Kalki Koechlin sings Tamil lullaby for daughter Sappho while playing Ukulele

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Kalki Koechlin, who gave birth to a beautiful daughter Sappho, has been spending lockdown time with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and baby girl. The actress has been keeping up her daughter occupied with singing. Recently, Kalki sang a lullaby for her daughter Sappho in Tamil. She says she adapted the original to accommodate her lack...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kalki Koechlin: There's still a lot of toxic masculinity in commercial cinema

Kalki Koechlin: There's still a lot of toxic masculinity in commercial cinema 29:20

 Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin speaks exclusively to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about spending time in lockdown with her 5-month-old daughter, Sappho and having a partner who shares the load with her. Known for her films such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parenting skills: US father shows how to deal with children's tantrum [Video]

Parenting skills: US father shows how to deal with children's tantrum

This Tennessee-based dad has a genius method for calming his daughter down when she has a tantrum. Terrel "RICO RELZ" Crawford teaches his three-year-old daughter a lesson outside Walmart in this..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:19Published
Couple claim their baby daughter was tormented by ghost [Video]

Couple claim their baby daughter was tormented by ghost

This is the moment a couple claim their baby daughter sleeping in her crib was tormented - by a GHOST.Parents Shannon Hayward, 18, and Robbie Beavis, 22, put six-month old Savannah to bed for her first..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Comedian And Morning Radio Show Host Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old Daughter Shot [Video]

Comedian And Morning Radio Show Host Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old Daughter Shot

The daughter of comedian and syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley was shot over the July 4th weekend. The 19-year-old is currently recovering after sustaining several gunshot wounds during an alleged..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Kalki sings Tamil lullaby for Sappho

 Kalki Koechlin has been quarantined with her daughter Sappho and beau Guy Hershberg. Amid lockdown, the actress treated her fans with some adorable pictures and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

msnindia

MSN India Kalki Koechlin’s Daughter Sappho Enjoys Tamil Lullaby With Ukelele – Watch The Cutest Video Here https://t.co/Wd7ru5yORR 1 day ago

PropertyBuddyin

Property Buddy #WorldStructures Did you know that one of the main engineers of the Eiffel Tower, Maurice Koechlin was related to A… https://t.co/dDwxdNyYg8 4 days ago

mr_adithakur

Aditya Thakur New video by T-Series: Emosanal Attyachar Lyrical Video | Dev D | Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin | Amit Trivedi https://t.co/AsBSjTkkF9 1 week ago

newstarfilms1

new star films New video by T-Series: Emosanal Attyachar Lyrical Video | Dev D | Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin | Amit Trivedi https://t.co/n3a9sTBgvn 1 week ago

Rajeshp33082285

Rajesh pandey New video by T-Series: Emosanal Attyachar Lyrical Video | Dev D | Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin | Amit Trivedi https://t.co/54hpHBwI2I 1 week ago