Jordana Brewster Kisses New Boyfriend Mason Morfit During a Coffee Run Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jordana Brewster wraps her arms around new boyfriend Mason Morfit and shared a kiss with him during a coffee run on Friday (July 17) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old actress’ relationship with Mason, the President and Chief Investment Officer of ValueAct Capital, was made public earlier this week after other PDA photos were released. PHOTOS: [...] 👓 View full article

