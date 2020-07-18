Law audience reaction: Ragini Prajwal's debut film receives all kinds of praises
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () After it's release on Friday, 17th of July 2020, the legal Kannada drama film "Law" garnered a lot of commendations and admiration among the audience! The absorbing crime-thriller film is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress.
Many netizens took to social media to praise the movie and Ragini's acting!...
