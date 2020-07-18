Shah Rukh Khan's quip on Gauri Khan's Instagram post will make you LOL!

Global  
 

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan keep giving us couple goals with their online banter and PDA. Now, SRK has made a funny remark about being at home for the past year and a half on wifey Gauri's social media post.

Gauri Khan recently shared a picture where she can be seen posing with husband Shah Rukh and his wax statue at Paris'...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Shah Rukh Khan jokes about being at home for past year and six months

Shah Rukh Khan jokes about being at home for past year and six months 00:48

 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joked about "being at home" over the past one and a half years.

Shah Rukh Khan takes jibe at himself on Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post

 Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
