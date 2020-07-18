|
Shah Rukh Khan's quip on Gauri Khan's Instagram post will make you LOL!
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan keep giving us couple goals with their online banter and PDA. Now, SRK has made a funny remark about being at home for the past year and a half on wifey Gauri's social media post.
Gauri Khan recently shared a picture where she can be seen posing with husband Shah Rukh and his wax statue at Paris'...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this