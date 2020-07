Derek St. John RT @Mediaite: Joe Biden Reveals He's Now Getting Intel Briefings, Warns Russia 'Still Engaged in Trying to Delegitimize Our Electoral Proce… 13 seconds ago Giants RT @BobbyMilone29: Let it all come out Joe Biden Reveals He's Now Getting Intel Briefings, Warns Russia 'Still Engaged in Trying to Deleg… 27 minutes ago Bobby Milone Let it all come out Joe Biden Reveals He's Now Getting Intel Briefings, Warns Russia 'Still Engaged in Trying to… https://t.co/m2xltMVGxl 33 minutes ago