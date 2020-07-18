Global  
 

Civil Rights Icon, Long-Time Representative John Lewis Dies

cbs4.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
John Robert Lewis, the son of sharecroppers who survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, to become a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman, has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Video credit: KDVR - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80 00:33

 Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

