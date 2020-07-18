Civil Rights Icon, Long-Time Representative John Lewis Dies

scarlet indigo RT @ABC: .@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. https://t.co/spSyGKaFtq 3 seconds ago

Paul Patane RT @THR: John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. He was 80. http… 4 seconds ago

Robert Scott Gaddy RT @ajc: #BREAKING: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. He was 80 years old: https://t.co/QyXxOMXJ8Z… 4 seconds ago

BO4ORD RT @TheBuffaloNews: John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. He w… 5 seconds ago

@RochaSimiao RT @ABC: BREAKING: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. He was 80 years old. https://t.co/BSRPEkvmWh 6 seconds ago

KALB News Channel 5 John Lewis, lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress, has died. https://t.co/mmjhLW4FjW 11 seconds ago

emma grace RT @politico: BREAKING: John Lewis, who went from being the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington to a long-serving congressman f… 11 seconds ago