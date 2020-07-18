Civil Rights Icon, Long-Time Representative John Lewis Dies
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () John Robert Lewis, the son of sharecroppers who survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, to become a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman, has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..
John Lewis, a lion of civil rights era with a long and celebrated career in U.S. Congress, has died at age 80. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.com •TIME •Chicago S-T •RIA Nov. •CBS News
Tweets about this
scarlet indigo RT @ABC: .@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. https://t.co/spSyGKaFtq 3 seconds ago
Paul Patane RT @THR: John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. He was 80.
http… 4 seconds ago
Robert Scott Gaddy RT @ajc: #BREAKING: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. He was 80 years old: https://t.co/QyXxOMXJ8Z… 4 seconds ago
BO4ORD RT @TheBuffaloNews: John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. He w… 5 seconds ago
@RochaSimiao RT @ABC: BREAKING: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. He was 80 years old. https://t.co/BSRPEkvmWh 6 seconds ago
KALB News Channel 5 John Lewis, lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress, has died. https://t.co/mmjhLW4FjW 11 seconds ago
emma grace RT @politico: BREAKING: John Lewis, who went from being the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington to a long-serving congressman f… 11 seconds ago
scarlet indigo RT @GMA: BREAKING: Civil rights icon and long-serving congressman John Lewis has passed away. He was 80 years old. https://t.co/66XHSeTnBy… 12 seconds ago