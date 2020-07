Aditya Roy Kapur has reason to be displeased with the Bhatts? Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

If the grapevine is to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur is miffed with the Bhatts. The actor feels he is being sidelined from Sadak 2, which features him along with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.



At a recent interaction for the film, his name was not even mentioned. Kapur thinks he is being made out to be a supporting... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this