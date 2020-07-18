Representative John Lewis Passes Away at 80 After Battle With Cancer Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Congressman John Lewis has sadly passed away after a long bought with cancer, MSNBC reported during a breaking story on Friday (July 17). According to the news, the US Representative was 80 and passed way in Atlanta, Georgia. Multiple reports state that his battle with pancreatic cancer worsened over the past week and succumbed to [...] 👓 View full article

