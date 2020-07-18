Global  
 

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to star in Russo Brothers' big-budget Netflix thriller 'The Gray Man'

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
'Avengers: Endgame' writer-director duo -- Russo brothers -- are all set to bring actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans together for their new Netflix venture, a spy thriller 'The Gray Man', following the massive success of 'Extraction' on the online streaming platform. According to Deadline, the new project, based on the...
News video: Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR News

 The duo will direct Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Netflix action thriller ‘The Gray Man.’

