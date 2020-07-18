Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Says She’s Not Rich From Music, James Harden’s Controversial Face Mask Sparks Debates, Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Feud Examined

SOHH Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Cardi B Says She’s Not Rich From Music, James Harden’s Controversial Face Mask Sparks Debates, Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Feud ExaminedThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Cardi B saying she’s not eating off her music biz hustle, NBA star James Harden sparking drama with his face mask of choice, the details behind Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion‘s new feud and more. Watch and comment below!

The post Cardi B Says She’s Not Rich From Music, James Harden’s Controversial Face Mask Sparks Debates, Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Feud Examined appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion Following Dispute | Billboard News

Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion Following Dispute | Billboard News 01:15

 Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion Following Dispute | Billboard News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tory Lanez Accused In Megan The Stallion Incident [Video]

Tory Lanez Accused In Megan The Stallion Incident

Tory Lanez Accused In Megan The Stallion Incident

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:20Published
Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram Megan Thee Stallion,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published
Megan Thee Stallion ‘Captain Hook’ Producer Tells Tory Lanez He’s A Marked Man [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion ‘Captain Hook’ Producer Tells Tory Lanez He’s A Marked Man

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this