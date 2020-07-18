Cardi B Says She’s Not Rich From Music, James Harden’s Controversial Face Mask Sparks Debates, Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Feud Examined Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Cardi B saying she’s not eating off her music biz hustle, NBA star James Harden sparking drama with his face mask of choice, the details behind Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion‘s new feud and more. Watch and comment below!



