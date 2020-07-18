Cardi B Says She’s Not Rich From Music, James Harden’s Controversial Face Mask Sparks Debates, Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Feud Examined
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Cardi B saying she’s not eating off her music biz hustle, NBA star James Harden sparking drama with his face mask of choice, the details behind Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion‘s new feud and more. Watch and comment below!
Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram Megan Thee Stallion,..
