Not My Job: We Quiz A Professional Poker Player On 'The Gambler' Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

We've invited psychologist and poker player Maria Konnikova to play a game called "You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em" — three questions about singer Kenny Rogers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this