Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wack 100 Declares Loyalty To Nick Cannon: “Head Up Warrior Your Options Are Plentiful”

SOHH Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Wack 100 Declares Loyalty To Nick Cannon: “Head Up Warrior Your Options Are Plentiful”West Coast rap manager Wack 100 wants Nick Cannon to know the world is still his. The hip-hop executive has come forward to declare his loyalty and support for the Hollywood entertainer following his publicized ViacomCBS firing. Wack 100 x Nick Cannon Heading into the weekend, Wack went to his social media pages to show […]

The post Wack 100 Declares Loyalty To Nick Cannon: “Head Up Warrior Your Options Are Plentiful” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: THR News - Published
News video: Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News

Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News 02:03

 Nick Cannon posted an apology message via Twitter on Wednesday after he received criticism for anti-Semitic language used in a recent podcast episode.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News [Video]

Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News

A syndicated daytime show hosted by Nick Cannon won't launch in the fall, Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam,’ and more.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:40Published
Nick Cannon taking break from radio show [Video]

Nick Cannon taking break from radio show

Nick Cannon is "taking time away" from his Los Angeles radio show following backlash over recent anti-Semitic comments.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Nick Cannon to remain as host of 'The Masked Singer' amid controversy [Video]

Nick Cannon to remain as host of 'The Masked Singer' amid controversy

TV star Nick Cannon has been retained as the host of 'The Masked Singer' after apologising for making anti-Semitic comments.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this