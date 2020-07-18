Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () The passing of civil rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis was marked by an overwhelming outpouring on social media overnight, as 7 of the top 10 trending topics were related to remembering a man who looms large in American history.
