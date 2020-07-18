{BLACK LIVES MATTER} Antifa Ilythia RT @Mediaite: Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis https://t.co/uAMdFnmYPn 3 minutes ago

Mediaite Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis https://t.co/uAMdFnmYPn 6 minutes ago

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis https://t.co/lvh6vFbwjw via @mediaite 6 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Career Coach You’ve been furloughed. Twenty million Americans have lost their jobs. You are grieving your own job loss. What to… https://t.co/b4dzF7R98D 15 minutes ago

Jennifer Litke 🎶👩🏻‍💻🌈🍷🏈 This was a sober and staunch assessment, and sadly a grim reflection of what the Trump experiment looks like. I wi… https://t.co/QvEnkaKbdW 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Career Coach You’ve been furloughed. Twenty million Americans have lost their jobs. You are grieving your own job loss. What to… https://t.co/MZ71NZ3Mug 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Career Coach You’ve been furloughed. Twenty million Americans have lost their jobs. You are grieving your own job loss. What to… https://t.co/URfUeNknjT 5 days ago