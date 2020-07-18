Global  
 

Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis

Mediaite Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John LewisThe passing of civil rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis was marked by an overwhelming outpouring on social media overnight, as 7 of the top 10 trending topics were related to remembering a man who looms large in American history.
News video: Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80 02:22

 Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr Lewis’s death late on Friday night, calling the veteran politician “one of the greatest heroes of...

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day (CNN)Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial...
IlythiaGemini

{BLACK LIVES MATTER} Antifa Ilythia RT @Mediaite: Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis https://t.co/uAMdFnmYPn 3 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis https://t.co/uAMdFnmYPn 6 minutes ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Americans Take to Twitter to Grieve Loss of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis https://t.co/lvh6vFbwjw via @mediaite 6 minutes ago

