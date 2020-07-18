Here’s What Trump Has Had to Say About Rep. John Lewis Over the Years
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () President Donald Trump spent the hours after news broke of civil rights hero John Lewis' death tweeting furiously, but while he found time to boost the Dilbert guy, he couldn't manage an acknowledgement of Lewis' passing. Given Trump's history of statements about the iconic congressman and activist, that may be for the best.
