Logic Introduces His Son Named 'Little Bobby' and His 'Beautiful Wife Brittney' Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

This arrives after the 'Sucker for Pain' rapper announced his retirement, writing on his Twitter account, 'It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father.' 👓 View full article

