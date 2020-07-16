Lil Nas X Creates Second Twitter Account After Verified Page Is Locked Amid Hack Threat Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker sends messages to his followers through a second account after Twitter temporarily freezes pages with blue checks following hack. 👓 View full article

