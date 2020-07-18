Global  
 

Arjun Rampal introduces son Arik to the world on Instagram

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020
Actor Arjun Rampal used Instagram to share the first pictures of his son Arik with the world on the boys first birthday. After keeping his son's face hidden while posting on social media for an entire year, Arjun celebrated his little one's first birthday with his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades by introducing him in the...
