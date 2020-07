You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Deaf San Jose Woman, Exempt From Mask Rules, Faces Humiliation From Zealous Strangers



A deaf San Jose woman, exempt from California face-covering requirements, says she has been repeatedly kicked out of businesses and publicly persecuted by other customers. Maria Medina reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:06 Published 14 hours ago Celebrities Unite for Gov. Cuomo's 'Mask Up America' Campaign



Celebrities Unite for Gov. Cuomo's 'Mask Up America' Campaign The initiative was launched this week by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. 'Mask Up America' is a series of public service announcements with.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published 23 hours ago Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19



More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this