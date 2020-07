Cirque du Soleil accepts purchase offer from creditors Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Canadian cultural icon Cirque du Soleil -- currently under court bankruptcy protection -- has accepted a purchase offer from its creditors, which will serve as a minimum bid… 👓 View full article

