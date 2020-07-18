Global  
 

Lucy Hale Looks Back at 'Fifty Shades' Audition: 'I Was Mortified'

Just Jared Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Lucy Hale is opening up about auditioning for the role of Anastasia Steele in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. The casting process for the movie happened in the summer of 2013, when Lucy was starring on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars. The role ended up going to Dakota Johnson. “I was very young. [...]
News video: Lucy Hale Says Awkward '50 Shades' Audition Helped Prepare Her For 'A Nice Girl Like You'

Lucy Hale Says Awkward '50 Shades' Audition Helped Prepare Her For 'A Nice Girl Like You' 02:09

 More than five years ago, Lucy Hale auditioned for the role of Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey". Although she didn't land the part, she says the discomfort she felt from that audition helped her embrace her sexuality for her newest role in "A Nice Girl Like You".

