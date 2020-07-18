See Photos from Princess Beatrice's Secret Wedding!
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s wedding have been shared to the public! The 31-year-old royal was married in a small private ceremony on Friday (July 17) at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England. Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond [...]
