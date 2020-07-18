Global  
 

See Photos from Princess Beatrice's Secret Wedding!

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s wedding have been shared to the public! The 31-year-old royal was married in a small private ceremony on Friday (July 17) at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England. Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond [...]
News video: Princess Beatrice Ties the Knot in Secret

Princess Beatrice Ties the Knot in Secret 00:49

 Princess Beatrice wasn’t going to let COVID-19 stop her from heading down the aisle.

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony [Video]

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning. The wedding was initially set for a date in..

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice [Video]

No royal fanfare at wedding of Princess Beatrice

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended..

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married..

See the First Photos From Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

 Princess Beatrice is a blushing bride in the first photos from her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The lovely portraits were taken at The Royal Chapel of All...
Royal Family releases Princess Beatrice's wedding photos

 Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress loaned to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
Princess Beatrice's unusual married title revealed followed secret wedding at Windsor

Princess Beatrice's unusual married title revealed followed secret wedding at Windsor Princess Beatrice has married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret Windsor ceremony after her big day was cancelled due to COVID-19.The royal couple wed...
