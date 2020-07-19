Global  
 

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, John Cena wishes speedy recovery for Aishwarya Rai

DNA Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
John Cena took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after reports of she being hospitalised came out.
