Happy birthday Benedict Cumberbatch! Know the man beyond Sherlock Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

You might know him as the 'high-functioning sociopath' and the intriguing detective, Sherlock, who resides in 221B Baker Street, London. You might be aware that he earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Alan Turing in 'The Imitation Game' (2014). Or as Doctor Stephen Strange aka The Sorcerer Supreme from the Marvel film... You might know him as the 'high-functioning sociopath' and the intriguing detective, Sherlock, who resides in 221B Baker Street, London. You might be aware that he earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Alan Turing in 'The Imitation Game' (2014). Or as Doctor Stephen Strange aka The Sorcerer Supreme from the Marvel film πŸ‘“ View full article