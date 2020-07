Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away, Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha pay condolences Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, the man behind films like Road and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, passed away on July 17 in Jaipur after a prolonged illness. Manoj Bajapyee, who had worked with the director, took to his Twitter account to share this news. He tweeted- "My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early... 👓 View full article

