Linkin Park Just Shut Down Donald Trump

Clash Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Linkin Park Just Shut Down Donald TrumpHe was forced to delete a tweet over copyright issues...

*Linkin Park* seem to have won a minor victory over *Donald Trump*.

The US President is a habitual social media user, and recently posted something on Twitter that utilised the rap metal band's music.

Linkin Park submitted a copyright violation, sending an official complaint to Twitter HQ.



Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.

— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Remarkably, it worked - Trump's tweet was taken down, and the metal group won the day.



Linkin Park just got Donald Trump’s campaign video removed for copying violation. Good for Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington. Fuck Trump.

— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 19, 2020



BREAKING: Linkin Park just reported Trump to Twitter for using their song in a video he tweeted. Twitter has removed it.

Thank you Linkin Park!
Thank you Twitter!

— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 19, 2020

It's not the first time Linkin Park have clashed with Donald Trump - late frontman Chester Bennington was a vocal opponent of the politician.

