Trump Rails Against Idea of Renaming Bases Named for Confederate Leaders Despite Openness from Military Officials: Are We Going to Name After Al Sharpton Next?

Mediaite Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* remained insistent during his big interview with *Chris Wallace* that he opposes renaming military bases that were named for Confederate leaders, despite current top U.S. military officials expressing an openness to the idea.
 Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Friday deftly dodged an explicit ban on the display of Confederate flags on military installations. Nevertheless, the Defense Department issued new guidance that lists all flags that can be displayed and depicted. And the Confederate flag was not listed. According...

