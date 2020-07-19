Lil Wayne’s Ride Or Die Denise Bidot Is On Her Casual Modeling Grind This Weekend: “Sending You Lots Of Love + Good Vibes Today”
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne has plenty of new content to like right now. The hip-hop star’s overnight girlfriend Denise Bidot has blessed social media with some new pics of herself flexing casual modeling goals to the masses. Denise Bidot x Good Vibes Heading into Sunday, Bidot hit up Instagram with a slideshow of fresh content. […]
The post Lil Wayne’s Ride Or Die Denise Bidot Is On Her Casual Modeling Grind This Weekend: “Sending You Lots Of Love + Good Vibes Today” appeared first on .
Wayne Bridge, Dr. Alex George, Denise van Outen, Vicki Michelle, Denise Lewis, Mark Foster, Fallon Sherrock, and Luke Trotman are among the stars who have tried out for next year's series of 'Dancing..