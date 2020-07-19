Global  
 

Lil Wayne’s Ride Or Die Denise Bidot Is On Her Casual Modeling Grind This Weekend: “Sending You Lots Of Love + Good Vibes Today”Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne has plenty of new content to like right now. The hip-hop star’s overnight girlfriend Denise Bidot has blessed social media with some new pics of herself flexing casual modeling goals to the masses. Denise Bidot x Good Vibes Heading into Sunday, Bidot hit up Instagram with a slideshow of fresh content. […]

