‘I’m Not Losing’: 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump’s Wild Interview With Chris Wallace Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Chris Wallace this week — his first with the Fox News Sunday anchor since 2018 — and the result, airing this morning, was packed with news-making moments and remarkable quotes. The lengthy interview was at times contentious. Just a few months ago, recall, Trump attacked […] President Donald Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Chris Wallace this week — his first with the Fox News Sunday anchor since 2018 — and the result, airing this morning, was packed with news-making moments and remarkable quotes. The lengthy interview was at times contentious. Just a few months ago, recall, Trump attacked […] 👓 View full article

