Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I’m Not Losing’: 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump’s Wild Interview With Chris Wallace

Mediaite Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
‘I’m Not Losing’: 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump’s Wild Interview With Chris WallacePresident Donald Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Chris Wallace this week — his first with the Fox News Sunday anchor since 2018 — and the result, airing this morning, was packed with news-making moments and remarkable quotes. The lengthy interview was at times contentious. Just a few months ago, recall, Trump attacked […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response [Video]

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Jim DeFede Shares His Takeaways From Interview With Roger Stone [Video]

Jim DeFede Shares His Takeaways From Interview With Roger Stone

This was Stone's first local news interview since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:04Published
Kanye West drops support for Trump in interview on 2020 presidential run [Video]

Kanye West drops support for Trump in interview on 2020 presidential run

Kanye West drops support for Trump in interview on 2020 presidential run

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

Newsenm

ENM News President Donald Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Chris Wallace this week — his first with the Fox News… https://t.co/aIxycLvYKf 36 minutes ago

JLWard220

JWard RT @Mediaite: 'I'm Not Losing': 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump's Wild Interview With Chris Wallace https://t.co/hO2zFjkyl7 50 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker 'I'm Not Losing': 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump's Wild Interview With Chris Wallace https://t.co/a9XV1rBoV9 1 hour ago

LaurenRosewarne

Lauren Rosewarne “Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say mommy, mommy, ple… https://t.co/O11KSxURWw 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'I'm Not Losing': 10 Most Stunning Lines From Trump's Wild Interview With Chris Wallace https://t.co/hO2zFjkyl7 1 hour ago

Actionwellbeing

Wellbeing in Action @RishiSunak @theresecoffey Is this actually a crass blunder, or a cruel sneer? Provide me with a job coach when I’v… https://t.co/wlDNmxfEHc 9 hours ago

ChrxllxLucilfer

♰ 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖒 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 ♰ // I've joined this amazing verse since two week maybe, and I've already had many stunning muse experiences, the mo… https://t.co/v3SZfgVE5k 1 day ago