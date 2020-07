Nick Cannon Says He's Having Suicidal Thoughts While Mourning Death of Ryan Bowers Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nick Cannon is getting incredibly candid about his current headspace amid recent backlash for commentary on his podcast. Following troubling tweets that already had fans worried, Nick revealed that he is struggling with suicidal thoughts while mourning the death of his friend, rapper Ryan Bowers.