Beyonce Narrates New ‘Black Is King’ Trailer: ‘Lead, or Be Led Astray’
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
A new Black Is King trailer has arrived! The teaser dropped on July 19 and features Beyonce herself narrating it for her upcoming visual album.
