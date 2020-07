'The Parent Trap' Cast Reunites for the First Time! Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The Parent Trap cast is getting back together for the first time since 1998! The cast and crew will hold a special reunion on Monday (July 20), exclusively on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan Writer-director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer will be joined by the movie’s stars, Lindsay Lohan, [...] 👓 View full article