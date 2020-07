Former “Ellen Degeneres Show” Claims Work Environment was Toxic, Not Ellen Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's "be kind" motto has never been bestowed to its staff working for the show, saying that the show mantra is only applicable for the show itself. Most of the show's former employees claimed they were advised not to engage with Ellen, the show's host.