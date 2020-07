Anas Erindra Putri RT @ELLEmagazine: Naya Rivera's Ex-Fiancé, Big Sean, Pays Tribute to Her: 'You Are a Hero' https://t.co/l9Ju7NjADz 7 minutes ago

The Goodman Report RT @Chris_1791: Naya Rivera's ex-fiancé Big Sean pays tribute to late actress: 'You are a hero!' https://t.co/Vy0x8fYgYi via @foxnews 25 minutes ago

Chris Naya Rivera's ex-fiancé Big Sean pays tribute to late actress: 'You are a hero!' https://t.co/Vy0x8fYgYi via @foxnews 26 minutes ago

Erica #TEAMSHADINA L RT @TMZ: Naya Rivera's Ex-Fiance Big Sean Breaks Silence, Pays Tribute https://t.co/J9VBWXl5bI 3 hours ago

Jasmine RT @OnAirWithRyan: #BigSean paid tribute to his ex #NayaRivera with an emotional post. Read it here: https://t.co/STrbyvXcli https://t.co/L… 3 hours ago

On Air/Ryan Seacrest #BigSean paid tribute to his ex #NayaRivera with an emotional post. Read it here: https://t.co/STrbyvXcli https://t.co/L90fGDy1tx 3 hours ago

Susan Taylor RT @nbcsandiego: Rapper Big Sean has broken his silence after the search for his ex-fiancé Naya Rivera ended and the actress was confirmed… 4 hours ago